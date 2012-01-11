MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Jan 11 Gunmen shot dead four people at a petrol station on Wednesday in the northeast Nigerian town of Potiskum, where on Tuesday suspected members of Islamist militants Boko Haram shot dead eight people at a bar.

Boko Haram's increasingly violent insurgency has become a major security problem for President Goodluck Jonathan's administration, also facing pressure from nationwide strikes and protests against fuel price increases.

"Four people were shot dead this afternoon but I cannot confirm whether the attackers were Boko Haram," said Tanko Lawal, police commander in Yobe state.

Yobe government said on Wednesday it has banned the use of motorbikes, which have often been used in Boko Haram attacks, in volatile areas of the state. (Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)