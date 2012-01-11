MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Jan 11 Gunmen shot
dead four people at a petrol station on Wednesday in the
northeast Nigerian town of Potiskum, where on Tuesday suspected
members of Islamist militants Boko Haram shot dead eight people
at a bar.
Boko Haram's increasingly violent insurgency has become a
major security problem for President Goodluck Jonathan's
administration, also facing pressure from nationwide strikes and
protests against fuel price increases.
"Four people were shot dead this afternoon but I cannot
confirm whether the attackers were Boko Haram," said Tanko
Lawal, police commander in Yobe state.
Yobe government said on Wednesday it has banned the use of
motorbikes, which have often been used in Boko Haram attacks, in
volatile areas of the state.
