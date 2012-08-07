U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
ABUJA Aug 7 Gunmen killed 16 people when they fired on worshippers at a church in Nigeria's central Kogi state during a Monday evening service, police said on Tuesday.
"A group of three unidentified gunmen stormed the church and opened fire on them, killing 16," Simeon Ille, spokesman for the Kogi state police, told Reuters by phone.
Islamist sect Boko Haram has attacked several churches this year in Nigeria but the strike on Monday in the town of Okene, around 140 miles (225 km) south of the capital Abuja, was further south than the group's usual targets. (Reporting by Joe Brock)
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.