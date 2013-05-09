ONITSHA, Nigeria May 9 Nigerian militants
killed 46 police officers during an ambush in the north central
state of Nassarawa this week, the police said on Thursday.
It was not clear if the militants in Tuesday's attack were
linked to Islamist sect Boko Haram, which has waged an
insurgency in northern Nigeria for three years. Boko Haram and
other Islamist groups usually operate further north than
Nassarawa.
"Forty six police officers were killed about 10 km (6 miles)
from Lafia by members of a militia who had ambushed them on
their way to an operation to arrest the leader of the militia
group," police spokesman Sergie Ezegam said.
