* State governor says local cult behind the attack
* Cult motivated by ethnic rivalries - security source
* President cuts short trip abroad
By Anamesere Igboeroteonwu
ONITSHA, Nigeria, May 9 Nigerian gunmen killed
46 police officers in an ambush in the central state of
Nassarawa this week, police said on Thursday, but the governor
there believed a lesser-known local cult was behind the killings
and not Boko Haram Islamists.
Boko Haram has waged a three-year insurgency in Nigeria,
although it and other Islamist groups tend to operate further
north than Nassarawa. It is suspected of launching a deadly
assault on the northeastern town of Bama, also on Tuesday.
President Goodluck Jonathan cut short his trip to South
Africa and Namibia to return home on Thursday and oversee
efforts to contain threats to Nigerian security, highlighted by
this week's bloodshed.
"Forty-six police officers were killed about 10 km (6 miles)
from Lafia by members of a militia who had ambushed them on
their way to an operation to arrest the leader of the militia
group," police spokesman Sergie Ezegam said.
Local media quoted Nassarawa State Governor Tanko Al-Makura
as saying the attack was carried out by a cult called Ombatse,
meaning "the time has come" in the local Eggon language.
The group has attacked officials, churches and mosques in
the past, he said, but added that this week's assault signified
a marked escalation in the scale of its operations.
"Two weeks ago, we discovered a certain militia group
holding arms and carrying out cult activities in the state,"
Al-Makura was quoted as saying in local papers.
"Since January, this thing has not abated and in the past
two weeks, it has taken on a totally different dimension."
Two security sources also said they did not think the attack
on Nassarawa was carried out by Boko Haram. The Ombatse group is
motivated by ethnic rivalries within the state, one security
source said.
Boko Haram and offshoots such as the al Qaeda-linked group
Ansaru, as well as associated criminal networks, are seen as the
main threat to stability in Africa's top energy producer.
Although Boko Haram's attacks mostly occur in its northeast
stronghold, its reach has grown in the last year, while Ansaru's
attacks included a siege on a police barracks in the capital
Abuja and violence further south.
Ansaru, dubbed a terrorist group by Britain, claimed
responsibility for a January attack in Kogi state on a convoy of
Nigerian soldiers en route to deployment with West African
forces in Mali. Kogi is south of Abuja and borders Nassarawa.
Western governments are increasingly concerned about
Nigerian militants linking up with other jihadist groups in West
Africa.
Boko Haram wants to carve out an Islamic state in a country
whose population of 170 million is split roughly equally between
Christians and Muslims.
Around 200 heavily armed suspected members of the group laid
siege to the northeastern town of Bama on Tuesday, leaving 55
people dead, the military there said.
Attacks by Boko Haram have killed more than 3,000 people
since 2009, based on figures from Human Rights Watch.
