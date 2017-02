KANO, Nigeria, July 29 Multiple bomb blasts in Nigeria's biggest northern city of Kano killed at least four people on Monday, witnesses said, in an area previously targeted by Islamist sect Boko Haram.

Several witnesses said they saw dead bodies after hearing multiple blasts in the predominantly Christian Sabon Gari district at around 9.30 p.m. (2030 GMT).

(Reporting by Chukwuemeka Madu in Kano and Isaac Abrak in Kaduna; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Tim Cocks and Jackie Frank)