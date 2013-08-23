MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Aug 23 Suspected Islamist
militants killed 44 people when they attacked a village in
northeast Nigeria earlier this week, emergency and security
sources said on Friday.
The assault on Demba village was close to Baga town in
northeast Borno state, which was a stronghold of Islamist sect
Boko Haram until a military crackdown in mid-May pushed many
militants into hiding or across the Cameroon border.
The attack happened on Monday but details are only just
emerging because the area is remote and phone lines have been
cut off by authorities to disrupt Boko Haram's activities.
