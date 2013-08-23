(Adds quote, details)
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Aug 23 Suspected Islamist
militants killed 44 people when they attacked a village in
northeast Nigeria earlier this week, emergency and security
sources said on Friday.
The assault on Demba village was close to Baga town in
northeast Borno state, which was a stronghold of Islamist sect
Boko Haram until a military crackdown in mid-May pushed many
militants into hiding or across the Cameroon border.
The attack happened on Monday but details are only just
emerging because the area is remote and phone lines have been
cut off by authorities to disrupt Boko Haram's activities.
The sect wants to impose Islamic law in Nigeria's north,
and, alongside other spin-off Islamist groups, has become the
biggest threat to stability in Nigeria.
"They set houses ablaze, shot people and even slit some
people's throats," an emergency worker told Reuters, asking not
to be named to ensure his safety.
A local security source confirmed the death toll. The
defence headquarters did not respond to a request for comment.
The attack happened the same day the military said the
group's bellicose leader Abubakar Shekau might have died between
July 25 and Aug. 4 from gunshot wounds inflicted in a gun battle
with security forces.
Shekau's alleged death has done little to quell the
insurgency but Boko Haram's capabilities appear weakened since
President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in
northern Nigeria's three worst-affected states and launched an
offensive against them in May.
Baga was the scene of a clash between a multinational force
of soldiers from Nigeria, Chad and Niger, and the Islamists that
killed dozens of people in April - the army said 37 people were
killed, but local leaders said around 185, most of them
civilians, died in the violence.
Boko Haram fighters killed a further 20 civilians in Baga
last month, the military said.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Pravin Char and David Evans)