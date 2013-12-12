* Violence in central Nigeria killed 3,000 since 2010 - HRW
* Police ignore witnesses, convictions rare - report
* Police say report untrue, attackers always taken to court
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Dec 12 Nigerian authorities have largely
ignored sectarian clashes in the nation's religiously mixed
central region that have killed 3,000 people since 2010, Human
Rights Watch said on Thursday.
Local police rejected the findings by the international
watchdog, which said that a series of massacres and tit-for-tat
sectarian attacks have gone largely unpunished as police
overlooked witnesses or failed to collect evidence properly.
"Witnesses came forward to tell their stories, compiled
lists of the dead, and identified the attackers, but in most
cases nothing was done," said Daniel Bekele, Africa director at
Human Rights Watch.
"The authorities may have forgotten these killings, but
communities haven't. In the absence of justice, residents have
resorted to violence to avenge their losses," he said of a new
146-page report entitled 'Leave Everything to God'.
Africa's second-biggest economy and top oil exporter is
growing as an investment destination but reports of violence and
corruption by authorities are tarnishing its image.
The report was based on interviews with 180 witnesses and
victims in Kaduna and Plateau states, which lie in Nigeria's
volatile "Middle Belt", where the largely Christian south meets
the mostly Muslim north.
Plateau Police Commissioner Chris Olagbe rejected the
findings.
"That is totally untrue and unholistic," he told Reuters.
"All the gunmen that have been arrested in Plateau have been
taken to court," Olagbe added, without giving details of any
convictions.
Plateau state government spokesman Yiljap Abraham said Human
Rights Watch had reported hearsay and its reports were "not
objective or balanced".
The Kaduna police commissioner said he would not comment
until he had seen a copy of the report.
Last year, incoming Police Inspector General Mohammed
Abubakar said Nigeria's force had fallen to its lowest level
with officers perverting justice, locking up innocent people and
carrying out torture and extra-judicial killings.
President Goodluck Jonathan ordered an overhaul of the
police in February 2012 when appointing Abubakar and the police
chief has claimed improvements have since been made.
RELIGIOUS DIVIDES
Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation with almost 170
million people, split roughly equally between Christians and
Muslims, although there are around 250 different ethnic groups
who mostly live peacefully side-by-side.
The central region has been a tinderbox for sectarian
violence for years, mostly stirred by resentment between settler
Christian communities and nomadic Muslim Fulani.
Jos, the capital of Plateau state, was at the centre of some
of the worst recent violence when around 1,000 people were
killed in a series of massacres in 2010.
Post-2011 election violence in Kaduna state resulted in
around 800 deaths in three days, in what began as northern
grievances about perceived political alienation but quickly
morphed into ethnically-focused attacks.
The unrest risks drawing in Islamist sect Boko Haram, an al
Qaeda-linked group which wants to impose sharia (Islamic) law in
northern Nigeria. Most of the sect's attacks are contained
further north but it did claim a 2011 Christmas Day bomb attack
at a church in Jos.
Human Rights Watch found that although police often make
mass arrests following clashes, no legal process was followed
which would enable a prosecutor to link suspects to crimes.
"In the vast majority of cases, the authorities will quietly
drop the charges," the report said. Some police will not
investigate a case unless the complainants pay them, while
others don't want to arrest suspects for fear of sparking
further violence.
(Additional reporting by Isaac Abrak in Kaduna and Isa
Abdulsalami in Jos; Editing by Alister Doyle)