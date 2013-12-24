ABUJA Dec 24 Nigeria's military said on Tuesday
it had killed 50 Islamist rebels as they tried to cross the
border into Cameroon, engaging them in a fierce gun battle on
Monday in which 15 of their own troops and five civilians also
died.
Nigerian forces have stepped up a military offensive in the
volatile northeast in the past few days, after their barracks at
the town of Bama came under attack from Boko Haram fighters
armed with grenade launchers and anti-aircraft fire on Friday.
The military often says it has caused significant casualties
on the part of the insurgents while rarely admitting them among
its own troops or civilians. It is usually not possible to
verify them in the remote areas where the fighting occurs.
