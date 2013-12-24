* Nigeria says 50 insurgents, 15 soldiers, 5 civilians dead
* Military offensive stepped up after barracks attacks
* Police on alert to prevent Boko Haram attacks at Christmas
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Dec 24 Nigeria's military said on Tuesday
it had killed at least 50 Islamist rebels fleeing towards
Cameroon in a battle in which 15 of its own soldiers and five
civilians also died.
Nigerian forces have stepped up an offensive in the volatile
northeast in the past few days, after Boko Haram fighters armed
with grenade launchers and anti-aircraft guns attacked an army
barracks in the town of Bama on Friday.
Boko Haram is fighting to revive a medieval Islamic
caliphate in today's religiously-mixed Nigeria, a major oil
producer and one of Africa's largest economies. The group rarely
talks to the media but occasionally sends video statements
anonymously.
The military often reports significant casualties among
insurgents, while rarely admitting losses among its own troops
or civilians. The figures it gave for Monday's battle near the
Cameroon border could not immediately be verified.
Defence spokesman Brigadier General Chris Olukolade said the
military had targeted insurgents behind Friday's Bama attack and
that 20 vehicles used in that raid had been spotted from the air
and destroyed.
"Although a good number of the insurgents escaped with
bullet wounds, while some have been arrested, over 50 of them
died in the course of exchange of fire with ground troops in the
operations to apprehend fleeing terrorists," he said.
Thousands have died violent deaths since Boko Haram launched
an uprising 2009, but the past few months have been the most
violent, with hundreds of civilians killed by the insurgents
since August.
Some details on the toll from the Bama attack emerged from
Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the main mortuary for the region.
An attendant told Reuters Friday's attack left at least 20
soldiers dead. The military had not disclosed any death toll
from the attack.
"There is no space left in the mortuary because the military
brought in more than 20 dead soldiers killed in the Bama
attack," the mortuary attendant, who declined to be named
because he was not authoritised to speak, said.
"These four were left on the floor as we're waiting for
space to be created before we put them in," he added, gesturing
to four bodies wrapped in shrouds.
President Goodluck Jonathan last month extended a state of
emergency in areas worst affected by the insurgency.
The military began an offensive in May that initially drove
the Islamists from large parts of the northeast, but they fell
back into the hilly area of Gwoza, near the Cameroon border,
from where they have launched deadly counter-attacks.
Boko Haram is still seen as the main security threat to
Nigeria, Africa's leading energy producer.
The group claimed responsibility for a coordinated strike on
Dec. 2 on the air force base and military barracks in the main
northeastern city of Maiduguri in the first major assault on the
heavily guarded city this year.
Fearing Boko Haram attacks over Christmas, Nigerian police
have ordered extra patrols, surveillance and covert operations
to protect potential targets.
(Additional reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza in Maiduguri.
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)