MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Dec 29 Suspected fighters
from Islamist group Boko Haram opened fire on a bachelor party
in northeast Nigeria, killing eight people and wounding several
others, witnesses said on Sunday.
Boko Haram is fighting to impose strict Sharia or Islamic
law in mostly Muslim northern Nigeria, and has become a serious
threat to Africa's top oil producer, although its insurgency is
far from the oil fields of the southern Niger Delta.
Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan ordered an all out
offensive against the northeastern rebels in Africa's leading
energy exporter. Though they retreated into a hilly area around
the Cameroon border, the rebels have since stepped up attacks on
both soldiers and civilians.
"Three Boko Haram members came on motorcycles at about 11
yesterday night," Abdul Usman told Reuters in the main
northeastern city of Maiduguri, where he fled after escaping the
attack on Tashan Alade village. "They were shooting
indiscriminately."
Nigerian forces have stepped up the offensive against the
rebels in the past few days after Boko Haram fighters armed with
grenade launchers and anti-aircraft guns attacked an army
barracks in the town of Bama.
