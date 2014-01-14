UPDATE 4-Somali pirates hijack first commercial ship since 2012
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials (Updates with confirmation ship hijacked)
MAIDUGURI Nigeria Jan 14 At least seven people were killed on Tuesday when a car bomb exploded in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri, a witness said, the latest violence in a region beset by an Islamist insurgency.
The bomb exploded at about 1300 GMT outside the state television offices, civil servant Abubakar Zakariya told Reuters, adding he saw seven bodies and several people receiving medical treatment. Other witnesses confirmed the explosion.
Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state and the focal point of an insurgency being waged by Boko Haram, a radical sect which wants to create an Islamic state in the north of Africa's most populous nation and top oil exporter. (Reporting by Lanre Ola in Maiduguri and Isaac Abrak in Kaduna; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Pirates launched 237 attacks off Somalia in 2011-officials (Updates with confirmation ship hijacked)
* Morgan Stanley analysts say deal would make sense (Adds context on Engie, analyst comment, share price)
DUBAI, March 14 State-owned Qatargas said on Tuesday it had agreed to increase the volume of liquefied natural gas which it supplies to Polish Oil and Gas Co to 2 million tonnes per year.