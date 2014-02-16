(Adds details, background, quotes)
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Feb 16 Suspected Islamist
fighters killed at least 90 people in an early morning attack on
a village in remote northeast Nigeria on Sunday, witnesses said.
The Boko Haram gunmen surrounded the village of Izge, near
the border with Cameroon, spraying it with bullets, setting off
explosions and burning down dozens of houses, they said.
"As I am talking to you now, all the dead bodies of the
victims are still lying in the streets," resident Abubakar Usman
told Reuters by telephone. "We fled without burying them,
fearing the terrorists were still lurking in the bushes."
Borno state Police Commissioner Lawal Tanko confirmed the
attack but said he had no details of casualties. Another
witness, Lawan Madu, said hundreds of residents had fled.
President Goodluck Jonathan ordered extra troops into
northeast Nigeria in May to try to crush the insurgents, who
want to carve a breakaway Islamic state out of largely Muslim
northern Nigeria, where they have killed thousands of people.
But the Islamists simply retreated into the remote, hilly
Gwoza area bordering Cameroon, from where they have continued to
mount deadly attacks that increasingly target civilians.
Jonathan faces an election in a year's time, and the
persistence of Boko Haram's 4-1/2-year-old insurgency despite an
costly military operation against it remains a major headache.
Last week, Boko Haram fighters in trucks painted in military
colours killed 51 people in an attack on the Konduga local
government area.
