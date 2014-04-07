KADUNA, Nigeria, April 7 - Clashes in northwest
Nigeria between suspected Fulani cattle rustlers mounted on
motorbikes and local youth vigilantes from the rival Hausa
ethnic group left at least 72 people dead, police said on
Monday.
Dozens of gunmen raided a meeting of youth vigilantes and
local hunters who had gathered from different areas at the
remote village of Yar Galadima, in northwest Zamfara state, on
Saturday.
"The attackers came in large numbers on motorcycles and shot
sporadically," police spokesman Lawal Abdullahi said by
telephone. "At the end 72 people were killed including the
bandits, because the vigilantes and hunters fought back."
Hundreds have been killed in the past year in clashes
pitting the semi-nomadic, cattle-herding Fulani people against
more settled communities that practice a mix of farming and
cattle rearing, driven by disputes centred around land use.
The unrest is often seen as sectarian in nature since
Fulanis are Muslim and the communities with which they are in
conflict in central Nigeria's "Middle Belt" - where the
country's mostly Christian south and Muslim north meet - tend to
be Christian.
Gunmen, suspected to be Fulanis, killed more than 100 people
in an attack on three mostly Christian villages in central
Nigeria late last month.
However, the disputes have always been more about land and
ethnicity: Hausas, who reside in the north, are also Muslim, and
they also frequently clash with Fulani herdsman.
The unrest is not linked to the insurgency in the northeast
by Boko Haram, an al Qaeda-linked group which wants to impose
Islamic law in northern Nigeria. However, analysts say there is
a risk the insurgents will try to stoke Nigeria's north and
central conflict. Closely fought elections due in February 2015
are also likely to add fuel to fire.
Human Rights Watch in December said clashes in the nation's
religiously mixed central region had killed 3,000 people since
2010, adding that Nigerian authorities had largely ignored the
violence, an accusation they denied.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Susan Fenton)