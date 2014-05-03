* U.S.: Plan targets Sheraton hotel near Lagos
* U.S.: "Groups associated with terrorism" behind the plot
* Lagos has not been attacked by Islamist militants before
* Capital Abuja to host World Economic Forum next week
ABUJA, May 3 The United States has warned its
citizens of a plan to attack one of two Sheraton hotels near
Lagos, Nigeria's main commercial hub which attracts many foreign
business people and which so far has been spared by the
country's violent Islamist militants.
In a statement on its website, the State Department said
those behind the plot were "groups with associated with
terrorism", but gave no further details.
Nigeria is grappling with an increasingly violent Islamist
insurgency that has killed thousands in the past five years. Two
recent bomb attacks on the edge of the capital Abuja have
heightened security concerns ahead of the World Economic Forum
(WEF) for Africa that will be held there between May 7-9.
Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which is fighting to
carve an Islamic state out of religiously mixed Nigeria, is
still mostly confined to the northeast, although it has struck
across the north and in Nigeria's capital, in the centre.
The group has never attacked Lagos, a sprawling city of 21
million people, although its leader Abubakar Shekau has
threatened to do so.
"As of late April, groups associated with terrorism
allegedly planned to mount an unspecified attack against the
Sheraton Hotel in Nigeria, near the city of Lagos," the State
Department said late on Friday.
"There was no further information regarding which of the two
Sheraton Hotels in Lagos was the possible target ... There is no
further information regarding the timing or method of attack."
It cautioned U.S. citizens to avoid the hotels. The Sheraton
brand is owned by Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
.
Lagos is more frequently visited by foreign business people
than Abuja, the seat of Nigeria's government, although oil
executives often visit the capital to cut deals.
The Abuja bombs, along with the abduction of 200 girls from
a school near the Cameroon border, may overshadow the WEF
conference which President Goodluck Jonathan's administration
has pledged to protect with 6,000 troops.
The United States said on Thursday it had offered to help
Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer and one of the most vital
U.S. strategic allies in Africa, in its search for the
schoolgirls. Britain has also offered support, although neither
has given specifics.
"The kidnapping of hundreds of children by Boko Haram is an
unconscionable crime and we will do everything possible to
support the Nigerian government to return these young women to
their homes and to hold the perpetrators to justice," U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry in the Ethiopian capital Addis
Ababa on Saturday.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Additional reporting by Phillip
Stewart in Addis Ababa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)