Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
MAIDUGURI May 7 The death toll from an Islamist attack on the northeast Nigerian market town of Gamburu, near the Cameroon border, has risen to at least 125, a policeman at the scene evacuating bodies told Reuters by telephone on Wednesday.
Scores of suspected Boko Haram gunmen surrounded the town before dawn on Monday when its market was busy, and sprayed it with automatic gunfire, burning houses and vehicles and in some cases slitting people's throats.
A witness had initially seen 13 bodies in the immediate vicinity of her house. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by John Stonestreet)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.