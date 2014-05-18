KANO May 18 An explosion struck a street full of popular bars and restaurants in the northern Nigerian city of Kano on Sunday, in an area mostly inhabited by southern Christians, police said.

Kano police spokesman Musa Majiya said it was too early to say if the blast in the Sabon Gari or 'foreign quarter' of the north's biggest city had caused any casualties. (Reporting by Ibrahim Shuaibu and Isaac Abrak; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Bernard Orr)