* Bombs targeted crowded business, market area
* Islamists Boko Haram a prime suspect, insurgency spreads
* President Jonathan pledges bigger force to fight Islamists
By Adamu Jonah and Anamesere Igboeroteonwu
JOS, May 20 Back-to-back bomb blasts killed at
least 118 people and wounded 45 in the crowded business district
of the central Nigerian city of Jos on Tuesday, emergency
services said, in an attack that appeared to bear the hallmarks
of the Boko Haram insurgents.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the
militant group Boko Haram, which has set off bombs across the
north and centre of Nigeria in an increasingly bloody campaign
for an Islamic state, was likely to be the prime suspect in what
would rank among their deadliest single attacks in five years of
insurrection.
Boko Haram grabbed world headlines by abducting more than
200 schoolgirls on April 14 from the northeastern village of
Chibok. Britain, the United States and France have pledged to
help rescue them.
If the Jos attack was the handiwork of Boko Haram, it would
show their growing reach in Africa's top oil producing and most
populous country, striking out beyond their heartland in
Nigeria's semi-arid and weakly governed northeast. Several bombs
have exploded outside that region over the past month.
It was also likely calculated to stoke civil strife in
Nigeria's most combustible ethnic and sectarian tinder box. Jos
and the surrounding Plateau state have seen thousands killed in
tit-for-tat violence between largely Christian Berom farmers and
Muslim Fulani cattle herders over the past decade.
A Reuters reporter saw 10 bodies burned beyond recognition
at the bomb site opposite a hospital at Terminus, the downtown
area of Jos which houses shops, some offices and a market.
"We've now recovered 118 bodies from the rubble," said
Mohammed Abdulsalam, coordinator of the National Emergency
Management Agency in Jos. "This could rise by morning, as there
is still some rubble we haven't yet shifted."
Plateau state Police Commissioner Chris Olakpe earlier
confirmed a death toll of 46, adding that other wounded had been
taken to hospital.
"The first explosive went off around 3 p.m. The second was
about 3:30 while people gathered to help the victims," he said
by telephone. "This is a very busy area of Jos metropolis."
The back-to-back blast tactic, whose aim is to maximise
civilian casualties, has also been used by militants in Iraq and
other places.
Jos has been relatively free of attacks by Boko Haram, but
it claimed responsibility for a bomb in a church in the highland
city, as well as two other places, on Christmas Day in 2011.
The city is in the heart of Nigeria's volatile "Middle
Belt", where its largely Christian south and mostly Muslim north
meet, and surrounding Plateau state is often a flashpoint for
violence, although the Christmas bombing failed to trigger any.
But in a sign it could, a mob of Christian youths armed with
clubs advanced toward a Muslim part of Jos before police held
them back, police spokeswoman Felicia Anselm said by telephone.
"The Christians were advancing toward us and I thought I was
going to die," Dalami Aspar, who escaped a mob as they ran
toward him in the street, told Reuters.
"CRUEL AND EVIL"
President Goodluck Jonathan condemned the blasts, calling
the perpetrators "cruel and evil."
"The government remains fully committed to winning the war
against terror, and this administration will not be cowed by the
atrocities of enemies of human progress and civilization," he
said in a statement emailed by his office.
He announced heightened measures to tackle the insurgents,
including a multinational force around Lake Chad, comprising a
battalion each from Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Nigeria.
Tuesday's explosions burned several shops to the ground,
shattering windows and spreading rubble in the road. Police
sirens wailed as officers rushed to the scene.
"There was a loud bang that shook my whole house. Then smoke
was rising," said Jos resident Veronica Samson. "There were
bodies in the streets and people rushing injured to hospital in
their cars."
For most of the past two years, the insurgency has been
largely confined to Nigeria's remote northeast bordering
Cameroon, Chad and Niger, where militants move easily across
borders, but it appears once again to be spreading outward.
A morning rush hour bomb killed at least 71 people at a bus
station on the outskirts of the capital Abuja last month.
Another in almost exactly the same place, in the suburb of
Nyanya, killed at least 19 people at the beginning of May.
A suicide car bomber also killed five people in the northern
city of Kano on Sunday evening in an area mostly inhabited by
southern Christians.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks in Lagos, Buhari Bello in Jos and Felix
Onuah in Abuja, writing by Tim Cocks; editing by G Crosse and
Mark Heinrich)