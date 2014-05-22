Two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio to close by June 2018
NEW YORK, March 20 Dayton Power & Light, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, will close two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio by June 2018, the company announced on Monday.
MAIDUGURI May 22 Suspected Boko Haram gunmen have shot dead 29 farm workers as they tilled their fields in a village in the remote northeast, a police source and witnesses said on Thursday.
The police source said around 10 more people had been wounded in Wednesday's attack on Chukku Nguddoa, in which most of the village, including its grain store, were razed.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
NEW YORK, March 20 Dayton Power & Light, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, will close two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio by June 2018, the company announced on Monday.
* OPEC leans towards cut extension but need non-members - sources
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)