* S. African meeting ahead of Jacob Zuma's inauguration
* U.S. troops in Chad for mission to rescue kidnapped girls
* Rebels have killed 425 people since day of abduction
By Felix Onuah and Joe Penney
ABUJA/MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, May 13 Nigerian
President Goodluck Jonathan, facing a mounting Islamist
insurgency at home, will fly to South Africa to discuss ways of
tackling militancy across the continent with African heads of
state, his spokesman said.
The meeting follows warnings from Nigeria and its neighbours
that Boko Haram - which has killed thousands of Nigerians during
its five-year-old insurgency, and last month kidnapped more than
200 schoolgirls - now threatens the security of the region.
Leaders from every corner of the continent would meet before
South African President Jacob Zuma's inauguration on Saturday to
"focus on collective action to effectively roll back the scourge
of terrorism in Africa," spokesman Reuben Abati said.
As well as Boko Haram, regional and world powers are
increasingly worried about the growing reach of groups such as
al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and Somalia's al Shabaab, which
has attacked Uganda and Kenya and this week threatened to
unleash teenage suicide bombers in Nairobi.
Security experts say cross-border intelligence sharing
between countries threatened by militant groups is woefully
weak.
Jonathan and the military have been criticised in Nigeria
for the slowness of their reaction to the mass abduction, which
took place in the remote northeastern village of Chibok, near
the borders of Cameroon and Chad.
Nigeria accepted help from the United States, Britain,
France and China last week and around 80 U.S. troops were
arriving in Chad to start a mission to try to free the
schoolgirls.
CIVILIANS TARGETED
Boko Haram, which is fighting to set up an Islamic caliphate
in northern Nigeria, has stepped up attacks in recent weeks.
Since the day of the abductions, which have grabbed global
attention, at least 425 civilians have been killed. A bomb blast
at the edge of the capital Abuja killed 71 people on the same
day of the kidnappings on April 14 and eight more girls have
since been snatched.
Boko Haram initially attacked mostly security forces and
government officials after it launched its uprising in northeast
Borno state's capital Maiduguri in 2009.
But when Jonathan ordered a military offensive a year ago to
flush them out, civilians formed vigilante groups to help out -
and themselves became targets.
Suspected Boko Haram militants shot dead 29 farm workers as
they tilled their fields in remote northeast Nigerian village of
Chukku Nguddoa. A bomb blast in Jos killed 118 people on
Tuesday, the deadliest single attack in the central city, which
has been periodically targeted by Islamist bombers since 2010.
Nigerian protesters have taken to the street and launched a
online campaign to press authorities to do more to free the
girls. But on Thursday, Jonathan urged Nigerians to be
realistic.
"We all must come together to fight terrorism ... protests
should be directed at the terrorists," he said. "We must never
lose sight of the fact that the terrorists are the real enemy."
The president has referred to Boko Haram as "al Qaeda in
West Africa" seeking to portray what is often seen as a
homegrown insurgency as part of a global jihad network.
Security officials say Boko Haram fighters have received
training, arms and funding from both Somalia's al Shabaab and al
Qaeda's wing in the Sahara, though they doubt links are
extensive.
The governor of Borno state Kassim Shettima told Reuters in
an interview late on Thursday that Boko Haram had many foreign
fighters, including Chadians, Cameroonians, but also Libyans who
fled after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
"If you call them Nigeria's al-Qaeda, you honour them. These
guys are just plain raving lunatics," Shettima said.
The U.N. Security Council committee on al Qaeda sanctions
blacklisted Boko Haram on Thursday
