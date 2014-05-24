MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 24 Suspected Islamist
Boko Haram gunmen rampaged through three villages in northern
Nigeria, killing 28 people and burning houses to the ground in a
pattern of violence that has become almost a daily occurrence,
according to police and witnesses.
All three attacks happened on Thursday in remote parts of
Borno state, the epicentre of Boko Haram's increasingly bloody
struggle for an Islamic kingdom in religiously mixed Nigeria.
One took place right next to Chibok, by the Cameroon border,
from where more than 200 school girls were abducted last month.
The most deadly was in the town of Kerenua, near the Niger
border. Scores of militants opened fire on residents, killing 20
of them, and burned houses, a police source said.
Since the girls' abduction on April 14, at least 450
civilians have been killed by the group, according to a Reuters
count.
A spate of bombings across north and central Nigeria has
killed hundreds, including two in the capital Abuja and one in
the central city of Jos on Tuesday that killed 118 people.
The source said some phone signals to the militants had been
tracked to Niger itself, suggesting they may have been directed
from there. Dozens had been wounded by bullets, he said.
Another attack occurred in a small village of Kubur Viu, a
few kilometres away from Chibok, resident Simeon Yhana said.
The police source concurred with the attack and toll.
"They killed five people. This place is right next to
Chibok. The military is supposed to be protecting this area but
we fear these people (Boko Haram) are coming back," Yhana said.
Militants shot dead three other people during an attack on
the village of Kimba, the police source said.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan was in South Africa on
Saturday, his office said, to discuss ways of tackling Islamist
militancy across the continent with African heads of state.
Nigeria and its neighbours say Boko Haram - which has killed
thousands during its five-year-old insurgency in Africa's top
oil producer - now threatens the security of the whole region.
The insurgents initially attacked mostly security forces and
government officials after they launched their uprising in
northeast Borno state's capital Maiduguri in 2009. When Jonathan
ordered an offensive a year ago to flush them out, civilians
formed vigilante groups to help out - making them targets too.
Nigeria accepted help from the United States, Britain,
France and China last week and around 80 U.S. troops were
arriving in Chad to start a mission to try to free the girls,
who remain in captivity.
