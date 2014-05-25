MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 25 Suspected Islamist
gunmen opened fire on a market in a Nigerian village on Sunday,
killing 20 people in the latest violence against civilians in
the northeast of Africa's top oil producer.
The assailants surrounded the village of Kamuyya, a military
source based in the nearest town told Reuters. The militants
shot people as they gathered to trade in its open air market.
Villages in Borno state, the epicentre of Boko Haram's
violent campaign to carve an Islamic caliphate out of
religiously mixed Nigeria, have been under almost daily attack.
On Thursday, suspected Boko Haram gunmen rampaged through
three villages in northern Nigeria, killing 28 people and
burning houses to the ground.
Boko Haram made world headlines when it claimed the
abduction of more than 200 school girls from the village of
Chibok last month, prompting international outrage and
persuading President Goodluck Jonathan to accept foreign help to
try to free them, including a team of around 80 U.S. troops
deployed to neighbouring Chad, and surveillance drones.
Since the girl were snatched on April 14, at least 470
civilians have been killed by the insurgents in various attacks,
according to a Reuters count.
A spate of bombings across north and central Nigeria has
killed hundreds, including two in the capital Abuja and one in
the central city of Jos on Tuesday that killed 118 people.
A suicide bombing on Saturday that was meant to strike an
open air viewing of the Champions League soccer final match in
the central Nigerian city of Jos killed four people but failed
to hit its target, the National Emergency Management Agency
said.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan travelled to South
Africa over the weekend, his office said, to discuss ways of
tackling Islamist militancy across the continent with African
heads of state.
The meeting "defined a stronger framework for cooperation
among African states to deal with this menace", presidential
spokesman Reuben Abati said, giving no details.
A presidential team tasked with locating the girls returned
from Borno state to the capital Abuja on Sunday, they said in a
statement. It did not say if any progress had been made.
