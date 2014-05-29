MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 29 - Gunmen mounted on motorbikes killed at least 32 people in the northeastern Nigerian village of Gurmushi, a police source said on Thursday.

The attacked occurred along the Cameroon area of Borno state, the heart of an insurgency by Boko Haram militants fighting for an Islamic state in religiously mixed Nigeria. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks, Editing by Angus MacSwan)