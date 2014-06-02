* Worshippers jump out of windows as shots ring out
* Boko Haram escalating campaign for Islamist state
* Military arrest suspect over car bomb blast
(Adds OIC comment, army account of clashes)
By Lanre Ola and Camillus Eboh
MAIDUGURI/ABUJA, June 2 Gunmen opened fire on a
church service in a remote village in northeastern Nigeria,
killing nine people as worshippers fled into the bush, police
and a witness said on Monday.
A member of the congregation said people jumped through
windows to escape Sunday's attack in Attangara in the Gwoza
hills - the main stronghold of Boko Haram militants who are
mounting an escalating campaign to carve out an Islamist state.
"As we were holding the service, we started hearing
gunshots and everybody fled," Matha Yohana told Reuters.
"More than 10 of them (the gunmen) were riding motorcycles
and one car," she said, adding some local people had pursued the
attackers, killing four of them and capturing three. A police
source said nine people were killed in the assault on the
church.
Boko Haram has killed thousands since it started its
campaign in 2009 and grabbed world headlines in April when it
abducted more than 200 schoolgirls in another part of Borno
state.
The mass kidnapping piled political pressure on President
Goodluck Jonathan who on Thursday ordered "a full-scale
operation" against the militants. He has
accepted help from the United States and other foreign powers to
try to free the abducted girls.
The assault on the church came the same day as a blast, that
Nigeria's army said was caused by a car bomb, killed 18 people
watching football on television in Kabang town in northeastern
Adamawa state - another Boko Haram stronghold.
The military said on Monday they had arrested a man seen
getting out of the vehicle that was carrying the explosive.
"A key suspect in the terror bomb explosion that rocked
Kabang Community ... has been arrested by troops who cordoned
(off the) area in swift response to the explosion," defence
spokesman Brigadier General Chris Olukolade told Reuters by
telephone from the capital Abuja.
Boko Haram, seen as the main security threat to Africa's
biggest economy and top oil producer, has set off several bombs
across north and central Nigeria since April.
Adamawa, Borno and Yobe regions have been under a state of
emergency declared by the government in May last year.
The army said on Monday it had repelled an ambush and killed
four militants in the Borno town of Biu - and killed another
five in a shootout in the state's Kawuri area, without saying
when the clashes happened.
Bopko Haram - whose name roughly translates as 'Western
education is sinful' - has attacked churches in the mainly
Muslim north, as well as government targets and Islamic figures
who do not back its tactics and severe interpretation of Islam.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday
released a statement branding the militants as "outlaws".
"What they are doing is a criminal act, it has absolutely
nothing to do with Islam," OIC secretary general Eyad Ameen
Madani said during a visit with President Jonathan.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Additional reporting by Anamesere
Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha and Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Writing by
Tim Cocks and Andrew Heavens; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)