By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, June 26 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan has cut short a trip to an African Union summit in
Equatorial Guinea a day after a bomb blast in Abuja, his office
said on Thursday, highlighting how an Islamist insurgency could
disrupt Nigeria's regional influence.
At least 21 people were killed in a bomb blast in a crowded
shopping district in Nigeria's capital Abuja during rush hour on
Wednesday, the third attack on the capital since April, but the
first in the town centre.
Jonathan is returning on Thursday instead of the previously
planned Friday, his office said. Nigeria in July last year had
to withdraw some troops from an African Union mission in Mali to
redeploy them in the volatile northeast, a move seen as a knock
to its long-established role as West Africa's main peacekeeper.
Officials suspect militant Islamist group Boko Haram, by far
the biggest security threat to Africa's biggest economy and top
oil producer, to be behind the blast near the Banex Plaza
shopping centre in the upscale Wuse 2 neighbourhood.
A security source said the blast was believed to have been
the work of a suicide bomber in a Honda car.
Jonathan's deputy Namadi Sambo visited survivors on
Thursday, and he urged citizens to be more vigilant in the face
of the growing menace posed by Boko Haram, a Sunni Islamist
group whose name means "Western education is sinful" and which
has killed thousands since launching attacks in 2009.
"Mr President (Jonathan) will not leave any stone unturned
until we defeat these terrorists. We are doing everything
possible to ensure ... it (Boko Haram) will become a thing of
the past," he told the victims and reporters on the scene.
"I want to also urge us to resume our normal duties, our
normal services, and to cooperate with the administration so
that we jointly succeed in solving this problem," he added.
Daily gun and bomb attacks blamed on Boko Haram have left
hundreds dead in the past few months. The shadowy sect seems to
have stepped up its campaign since receiving unprecedented
publicity over its abduction in April of more than 200 school
girls in the remote northeastern village of Chibok. They remain
missing.
There has been a growing pattern of attacks targeting
civilians, with incidents spread across the north and centre of
the country.
Abuja had been targeted before - notably in an attack on the
United Nations compound in August 2011 that killed 25 people -
but it had largely gone quiet since 2012.
In April this year a suspected car bomb killed 75 people.
Another in May killed at least 15.
A spokesman for U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said he
was "appalled" by the bombing and that he was "deeply concerned
about the escalation of violence in Nigeria".
Security forces have launched an investigation after reports
that as many as 91 people were kidnapped over the weekend when
gunmen raided villages in Borno, but they say the incident is
unconfirmed.
