KADUNA, Nigeria, June 28 An explosion overnight in the northeastern Nigerian city of Bauchi killed 10 people, police said on Saturday, while 14 others were wounded.

The statement sent by text message said the cause of the blast was unknown. Islamist sect Boko Haram has targeted several cities across north and central Nigeria in the past few months. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak and Buhari Bello; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Toby Chopra)