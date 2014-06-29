MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, June 29 Suspected Islamists killed at least 10 people on Sunday in an attack on a village less than 5 kilometres (3 miles) from Chibok, the scene of a mass abduction of more than 200 school girls in April, survivors said.

And, in a separate assault on Friday evening, the insurgents killed seven soldiers in the village of Goniri, in Yobe state, a security source and witnesses said. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Additional reporting by Joe Hemba in Damaturu; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Sophie Hares)