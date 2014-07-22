* Boko Haram reportedly chased army out of Damboa two weeks
ago
* 15,000 civilians fled after weekend attack
* President Jonathan meets parents of abducted girls
(Adds Red Cross after visit to Damboa, edits)
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, July 22 A raid on an army base in
northeast Nigeria and massacres of civilians in nearby villages
at the weekend have left Boko Haram free to move unopposed in a
strategic garrison town, witnesses and security sources said.
A Red Cross official who fled the town of Damboa said 50
people were killed in the attacks on the town and six
surrounding villages. The violence also drove out 15,000
civilians, the highest number recorded in such a short time.
The insurgents have yet to establish any permanent presence
in Damboa and nearby villages, but a power vacuum existing since
Nigerian troops stationed there were pushed out two weeks ago
enables them to move as they please.
Moving into the area could represent Boko Haram's biggest
strategic success since a military offensive dislodged it from
several cities and towns in Borno state last year.
Damboa lies on a major highway linking the northern and
southern districts of Borno, which borders Cameroon, Chad and
Niger. Other areas where the rebels roam freely are more remote.
"Boko Haram have actually taken over our communities," said
Andrew Tada, a resident of Attagara village, one of those that
emptied out after the weekend attack. "Boko Haram have sacked
them and nobody dares go back."
He said that residents had fled to the mountains during the
attack. When they returned, the militants had gone but the town
was deserted. Boko Haram fighters then set up road blocks.
Boko Haram, which is fighting to carve out an Islamic state
in Nigeria, has ceaselessly targeted civilians this year.
A soldier posted on the main road leading out of Damboa said
a military offensive was underway to clear the Islamists out,
but there had been no security forces in the area for two weeks.
PRESSURE ON PRESIDENT
The five-year-old insurgency, which has killed thousands,
has been in the international spotlight since Boko Haram
fighters kidnapped more than 200 girls from a school in the
northeastern village of Chibok in April.
Campaigners in Nigeria and abroad have heaped pressure on
President Goodluck Jonathan to rescue the girls and do more to
protect civilians in the remote northeast.
On Tuesday, 184 parents of abducted girls and 57 other girls
who escaped the rebels met Jonathan in the presidential villa,
his first meeting with them since the kidnapping. They looked
sad and distraught both before and after the meeting.
"Our commitment is not just to get the girls out, it is also
to rout Boko Haram completely from Nigeria. But we are very
mindful of the safety of the girls," Jonathan told them,
according to a statement after the meeting.
"We want to return them all alive to their parents. If they
are killed in any rescue effort, then we have achieved nothing."
Ayuba Alamison, a parent at the meeting who has two
daughters with the rebels, said Jonathan had promised they would
be brought home soon.
Adamu Usman, Red Cross member from Damboa who fled on Sunday
with his family, said there was no Boko Haram presence there now
but they could attack with impunity. He denied reports that Boko
Haram had hoisted black, al-Qaeda style flags in the town.
"When they came to kill people, there were no soldiers to
stop them. People can't come back," he told Reuters.
Defence spokesman Major-General Chris Olukolade also denied
that Boko Haram had taken over Damboa and the surrounding areas
on Monday, adding that "our patrols are active and they are
stepping up their activities to reverse any insecurity there."
But residents of Damboa fear a takeover is possible soon.
"If they can attack the military the way they did and then
come after us, it means they are on the ground in the town and
nowhere is safe," said Mohammadu Birma, who fled on Friday.
Security sources say Boko Haram are effectively pursuing a
scorched earth policy, driving out authorities and anyone else
who does not support their effort to create a de facto Islamic
state.
(Additional reporting by Tim Cocks in Lagos, Felix Onuah in
Abuja and Isaac Abrak in Kaduna; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)