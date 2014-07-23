* Moderate clerics often targeted by Boko Haram
* Islamists are spreading attacks across Nigeria
* Mass targeting of civilians surging
(Updates toll, adds police commissioner, details, crowd
reaction)
By Garba Muhammed
KADUNA, Nigeria, July 23 Two bomb blasts in the
north Nigerian city of Kaduna killed at least 82 people on
Wednesday, officials said, in attacks that bore the hallmarks of
violent Islamist group Boko Haram.
A suicide bomber targeting a moderate Muslim cleric killed
at least 32 of the cleric's congregation on a busy commercial
road. Shortly after, a second bomb blast killed 50 people in the
crowded Kawo market on Wednesday, a local Red Cross worker on
the scene, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
Thousands were gathered for prayers with Sheikh Dahiru
Bauchi in Murtala Muhammed square, and when his convoy pulled
up, the bomber lunged at him before being stopped by his private
security, witnesses and police said.
"The attack was targeted at the sheikh. No arrest has been
made yet," said police commissioner Shehu Umar.
The bomb did not injure Bauchi, several witnesses told
Reuters. Mustafa Sani, a volunteer for Bauchi's mosque
evacuating bodies, said there were 32 confirmed dead so far.
"Somebody with a bomb vest ... was blocked. He detonated the
bomb along with the person that tried to block him," Umar said,
adding that police had only been able to confirm 25 dead, with
14 wounded. Police sometimes give lower casualty tolls than
workers on the scene.
A Reuters reporter saw blood and body parts scattered on the
Alkali Road in the city centre. The military used pick-up trucks
to cordon off the area. Sirens wailed as fire engines raced to
the scene.
An angry crowd started throwing stones at police, who
responded by dispersing them with tear gas. Some followers had
come from Senegal, Chad and Niger to see the popular sheikh.
BOKO HARAM SUSPECTED
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either
blast, but Islamist militant group Boko Haram has been staging
attacks, especially with explosives, outside its northeastern
heartlands in the past three months.
Since launching an insurgency in 2009, the militants have
often attacked clerics, like Bauchi, who take issue with their
Salafist ideology. If Boko Haram is responsible for Wednesday's
attack, it underscores the risks moderate clerics take speaking
out against it.
The insurgents, who are fighting to carve out an Islamic
state in Nigeria, have repeatedly targeted civilians this year,
mostly in remote northeastern Borno state. They killed more than
2,000 civilians during the first half of this year, Human Rights
Watch (HRW) estimated a week ago.
The Islamists sacked the northeast town of Damboa and
surrounding villages over the weekend, killing at least 50
people.
The rebellion has been in the international spotlight since
Boko Haram fighters kidnapped more than 200 girls from a school
in the northeastern village of Chibok on April 14th. President
Goodluck Jonathan met parents of the abducted girls, and some
other girls who had escaped, for the first time on Tuesday.
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau last week claimed
responsibility for two explosions on June 25 at a fuel depot in
Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, that killed at least two
people.
A military offensive since May last year that was meant to
dismantle their hold on the northeast has caused the militants
to react in two ways: brutal attacks on civilians in the region
have surged dramatically, and efforts to strike out in areas far
from the rebels' strongholds have resumed.
A blast in the central city of Jos, 170 km (105 miles) east
of Kaduna, killed 118 people in May.
(Writing and additional reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Andrew Heavens and Sonya Hepinstall)