KANO, Nigeria, July 30 A female suicide bomber
blew herself up in a college in northern Nigeria's biggest city
of Kano on Wednesday, killing six people and critically wounding
another six in the fourth such attack by a woman in Kano in less
than a week, a security source said.
The bomber targeted youths who were looking at a notice
board for national youth service in Kano Polytechnic, the source
said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although
militant group Boko Haram, which is fighting for an Islamic
state in religiously-mixed Nigeria, has repeatedly bombed Kano
as it radiates attacks outwards from its northeast heartlands.
Using female suicide bombers in the city appears to be a new
tactic of Boko Haram, although they have used them on occasion
for years in the northeast.
Two female suicide bombers blew themselves up at a trade
show and a petrol station in Kano on Monday, killing one other
person and injuring at least six others.
On Sunday, a female suicide bomber killed herself but no one
else while trying to target police officers.
In a separate incident on Tuesday, two suicide bombers
killed 13 people in attacks on two mosques in the town of
Potiskum, in Yobe state in the northeast, a medical official
there told Reuters on Wednesday.
Though much of the violence is concentrated in the remote
northeast, they have struck across Nigeria in several bomb
attacks since April. On Sunday, they mounted a cross-border
attack into Cameroon, killing at least three people there and
kidnapping the wife of the vice prime minister.
