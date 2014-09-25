MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 25 Boko Haram militants on motorcycles have killed at least 18 people in an attack on the northeast Nigerian town of Shaffa, witnesses said on Thursday.

The attack late on Wednesday left bodies in the street, witness Amos Mshelia, who escaped by running into the surrounding bush and on to the nearby town of Biu, told Reuters by telephone.

"People ran out of their houses in fear, but unknown to many of us the insurgents were nearby and they were pursuing people, shooting as we were fleeing," he said.

