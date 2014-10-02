* Appearance contradicts military reports of his death
* Boko Haram killed thousands in campaign for Islamic state
* Shekau figure previously declared area "Muslim territory"
(Adds military court martials troops, paragraphs 10-11)
ABUJA, Oct 2 A man claiming to be Boko Haram
leader Abubakar Shekau has appeared in a new video,
contradicting Nigerian military reports that he was killed,
French news agency AFP reported on Thursday.
Screen grabs of the video, seen by Reuters, show a figure in
boots and combat fatigues who looks similar to the man claiming
to be Shekau in previous videos.
"Here I am, alive. I will only die the day Allah takes my
breath," he says in the northern Hausa language, reported the
news agency, which normally receives Boko Haram tapes first,
before they are distributed online.
Nigeria's military said last week that the man who had been
posing as Shekau in the group's growing number of videos had
been killed in clashes over the town of Konduga.
The military announced the death of Shekau himself a year
ago, saying he had died in battle.
After that, the man appearing in videos as Shekau did look
different from before, with a wider nose, less defined bridge
and a rounder face.
In the most recent video, Shekau says "nothing will kill me
until my days are over ... Some people asked you if Shekau has
two souls. No, I have one soul, by Allah," AFP said.
Boko Haram, whose violent five-year campaign for an Islamic
state has killed thousands, has in the past two months
progressed from bombings, raids and kidnappings to trying to
seize territory.
The military has had mixed results trying to push back the
militants, and low morale, indiscipline and poor equipment have
hurt its ability to fight effectively.
Nigeria's military court martialled 97 of its troops for
various offenses on Thursday, including mutiny, assault,
absconding, house breaking and disorderly behaviour, it said.
In his last video, the Shekau figure declared the remote
areas they control near Cameroon as "Muslim territory", echoing
the declaration of a caliphate by militants in Iraq and Syria.
But holding territory has also made them more vulnerable to
attacks by Nigerian forces backed by fighter jets, security
sources say. The military said it inflicted heavy losses on the
Islamists in the past two weeks.
Bellicose as ever, Shekau stands on the back of a pick-up
truck, firing an anti-aircraft gun into the air. The video also
shows people being stoned to death and being given lashes, both
traditional Islamic punishments, AFP said.
There is also footage of Boko Haram fighters picking through
the wreckage of an aircraft they claim to have shot down.
Nigeria's military is still looking for a war plane that went
missing more than two weeks ago.
(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)