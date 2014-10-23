ABUJA Oct 23 A bomb exploded at a bus station in northern Nigeria's Bauchi state overnight, killing at least five people and wounding 12, police said.

The blast, which struck the town of Azare late on Wednesday, is likely to be blamed on Islamist Boko Haram militants, casting further doubt on government reports that it had reached a temporary ceasefire with the rebels in order to release 200 schoolgirls they are holding hostage.

Police did not comment on who was behind the attack.