ABUJA Nov 12 A female suicide bomber blew herself up on Wednesday at a college in Kontagora in Nigeria's central Niger State, close to the capital Abuja, a police spokesman said.

The bomb went off as the woman was trying to enter the college's library, a witness said.

"The female suicide bomber blew herself up before reaching her target," the police spokesman told Reuters by telephone.

