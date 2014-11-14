* Second military chopper to crash this week in Yola
* Casualties feared as chopper exploded after crash
* Insurgents storm Chibok again
YOLA, Nigeria Nov 14 A Nigerian military
helicopter crashed and exploded on Thursday in the northeast
region of the country where it is battling Boko Haram Islamist
insurgents, witnesses and a security source told Reuters.
The security source in the capital Abuja, said there were
some casualties but declined to give further details saying the
Nigerian defence ministry would issue a statement later. The
incident occurred, however, in an area where there were no
immediate reports of combat or of Boko Haram activity.
Boko Haram, which seeks to establish a caliphate in
religiously mixed northern Nigeria, has stepped up attacks since
the government announced a purported ceasefire last month which
was later rejected by the group's leader.
It was the second Nigerian military helicopter to go down
this week in Yola, in Adamawa State, after another, according to
the defence ministry, made a forced landing shortly after
takeoff.
Hey Ibrahim Ali a resident of Hayin Kada village near Yola,
told Reuters they saw the helicopter hovering.
"Then later, we heard the sound of the helicopter suddenly
changed, it started going down and then we heard a loud sound,
followed by several explosions. So we started running into the
bush," Ali said by telephone.
He said villagers went to the crash site on Friday morning
and it was cordoned off by security officials.
The helicopter may have been heading for a military
operation further north from Yola where the military were
fighting Boko Haram. The army retook control of the towns of
Mubi and Maiha from the insurgents with the help of local
hunters and civilian vigilantes on Thursday.
But there was still signs of rebel activity near this area.
About 30 Boko Haram militants stormed the village of Chibok,
in Borno State, where the group abducted some 200 schoolgirls
seven months ago, raising international outcry. Chibok has been
target of a number of attacks since the abductions.
"The insurgents arrived at about 5pm on Thursday, shooting
sporadically, forcing people to flee into the bush," a villager
who fled told Reuters by telephone, adding that many villagers
may have been killed.
He said the militants burnt several houses and were moving
towards neighbouring Damboa.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak and Felix Onuah in Abuja, Lanre Ola
in Maiduguri, Imma Ande in Yola and Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa;
Writing by Bate Felix)