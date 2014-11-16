LAGOS Nov 16 The Nigerian army has driven out
Boko Haram insurgents from Chibok, the home of over 200
schoolgirls who were abducted by militants of the Islamist group
in April, an army spokesman said.
The insurgents, who have stepped up their attacks in recent
weeks in Nigeria's northeast, attacked the town on Thursday,
killing several people and torching homes, villagers who fled
told Reuters on Friday.
"Terrorists who attacked Chibok town early yesterday have
been effectively flushed out. Subsequent mopping up is still
ongoing," General Chris Olukolade and the Nigerian defence
headquarters said on their respective twitter feeds.
Boko Haram, which is trying to establish an Islamic state in
religiously mixed northern Nigeria, has carried out several
attacks including suicide bombings and seizing several towns
since it rejected a ceasefire announced last month by the
government.
