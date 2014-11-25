* Female bombers a growing tactic of Boko Haram
* Violence up in Nigeria's northeast after failed ceasefire
* Insurgency has killed thousands over five years
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Nov 25 Two female suicide
bombers killed at least 44 people on Tuesday in Nigeria's
northeastern city of Maiduguri, at the heart of a militant
Islamist insurgency, medical officials said.
Four witnesses told Reuters near the scene a woman had
entered the roadside trading area behind the city's main market
before blowing herself up.
"While the people were trying to help the injured, the
second bomb blasted," witness Sani Adamu told Reuters. "I saw
lots of bodies."
A nurse at Maiduguri General Hospital said 42 bodies had
been received from the twin blasts. In the Maiduguri University
teaching hospital in a different part of town, a staff member
said two of a dozen wounded brought there for treatment had so
far died.
Nigerian authorities did not respond to requests for
comment. There was no claim of responsibility, but suspicion is
likely to fall on violent Islamist group Boko Haram, whose
five-year-old campaign for an Islamic state has killed
thousands.
The group has increasingly used female suicide bombers.
In June, there were four attacks by female bombers in the
largely Muslim north, including one targeting a school in Kano,
the region's biggest city. A woman blew herself up at a teacher
training college in Nigeria's central Niger state on Nov. 12,
killing at least one other person.
Boko Haram has stepped up assaults in the northeast of
Nigeria, showing it remains the biggest security threat to
Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer.
TERRITORY
It has been trying to seize and hold on to territory with
the apparent aim of carving a de facto Islamic state out of
religiously-mixed Nigeria.
Boko Haram fighters seized control of remote Damasak town,
around 180 km (110 miles) north of Maiduguri, on Monday.
Residents said on Tuesday that Boko Haram fighters remained in
control of the town.
Instability has spilled over into Nigeria's neighbours. A
senior official at Cameroon's education ministry, Monouna Fotso,
said on Tuesday it planned to close some 130 secondary schools
near the Nigerian border. Schools are frequent targets for Boko
Haram, whose name means "Western education is sinful".
Borno state, of which Maiduguri is the capital, has seen
some of the fiercest fighting, although the city itself had not
witnessed a suicide bombing since July.
Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan plans to ask the
national assembly to extend a state of emergency in the three
northeastern states worst hit by the insurgency when it expires
this month.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola and Isaac Abrak, Writing by Tim Cocks
and Julia Payne; Editing by Andrew Roche)