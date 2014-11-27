YOLA, Nigeria Nov 27 A roadside bomb tore
through a bus station near a busy junction in northeast Nigeria
on Thursday, killing 40 people including five soldiers,
witnesses and a security source on the scene said.
The security source and witness Abubakar Adamu, a mechanic
who narrowly avoided being blown up himself, said the blast set
several buses on fire at the Marabi-Mubi junction, in a part of
the country plagued by violence linked to the Boko Haram
Islamist insurgency.
(Reporting by Imma Ande; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Andrew Roche)