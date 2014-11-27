(Adds details, background)
YOLA, Nigeria Nov 27 A roadside bomb tore
through a bus station near a busy junction in northeast Nigeria
on Thursday, killing 40 people including five soldiers,
witnesses and a security source on the scene said.
The security source and witness Abubakar Adamu, a mechanic
who narrowly avoided being blown up himself, said the blast set
several buses on fire at the Marabi-Mubi junction, in a part of
the country plagued by violence linked to the Boko Haram
Islamist insurgency.
"There were bodies everywhere on the ground," Adamu said.
The location is about 30 km (20 miles) west of Mubi, a town
near the Cameroon border seized last month by Boko Haram
militants fighting to carve an Islamic state out of
religiously-mixed Nigeria. It has since been recaptured.
Nigerian authorities, who rarely remark on security
developments in the troubled northeast, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
There was no claim of responsibility, but suspicion is
likely to fall on Boko Haram, whose campaign to create an
Islamic caliphate governed by sharia law has killed thousands
since 2009.
Continuing insecurity is a headache for President Goodluck
Jonathan ahead of February 2015 polls in which he is seeking a
second elected term in office. He has asked parliament for
approval to extend an 18-month-old state of emergency in the
northeast.
Two female suicide bombers killed at least 44 people on
Tuesday in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, medical officials
said.
(Reporting by Imma Ande; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Andrew Roche)