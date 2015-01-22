LONDON Jan 22 Nigeria's campaign against
Islamist Boko Haram insurgents is being hampered by "cowards"
within the armed forces, its presidential security adviser said
in a rare public signal of unhappiness in the military high
command with the effort.
Boko Haram's bloody uprising to carve out a breakaway
Islamic caliphate has taken much of Nigeria's northeast and
poses the worst threat to Africa's most populous state and
biggest energy producer and at least three of its neighbours.
Boko Haram claimed a Jan. 3 attack on the town of Baga that
killed scores, possibly hundreds, of civilians and left the
jihadists in control of the headquarters of a regional
multinational force including troops from Niger, Chad and
Cameroon.
Nigerian soldiers fled the area after Baga was overrun. It
was the latest in a recent series of Boko Haram successes that
has cast doubt on the commitment of some in the Nigerian
military, and 22 officers including a brigadier general are on
trial over alleged sabotage in the war effort.
"Unfortunately we have a lot of cowards. We have people who
use every excuse in this world not to fight," Sambo Dasuki, the
top security adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, told an
audience at the Chatham House think-tank in London.
But, he stressed, "there is no high-level conspiracy within
the army not to end the insurgency."
It is highly unusual for senior Nigerian security officials
to comment on the counter-insurgency campaign, especially at the
level of Dasuki, but it pointed to discontent within the
security establishment with the conduct of the fight.
Dasuki denied that the army was under-equipped, as critics
have asserted, calling this an "excuse." He said reinforcements
had been sent in to retake Baga, something he hoped would be
completed soon.
But he said of the international troops stationed there:
"That wasn't that much of a multinational task force, it was by
name (only), because they were all supposed to be physically
there," when in fact most were not.
Dasuki added that the headquarters was being moved to the
nearby Chadian capital N'Djamena, but that "Nigerians don't see
what the use is" of the regional force.
Analysts say regional mistrust has stalled efforts to fight
Boko Haram, whose insurgency now transcends weakly policed
borders.
Dasuki also said Nigerian authorities should delay the Feb,
14 presidential election to give organisers more time to
distribute millions of biometric ID cards to voters.
