(Adds comments on Shekau, other details)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Jan 22 Nigeria's campaign against
Islamist Boko Haram insurgents is being hampered by "cowards" in
its armed forces, its presidential security adviser said in a
rare public sign of high-level unhappiness with the effort.
Boko Haram's bloody uprising to carve out a breakaway
Islamic caliphate has seized much of Nigeria's northeast and
poses the worst threat to Africa's most populous state and
biggest energy producer and at least three of its neighbours.
Boko Haram claimed a Jan. 3 attack on the town of Baga that
killed scores, possibly hundreds, of civilians and left the
jihadists in control of the headquarters of a regional
multinational force including troops from Niger, Chad and
Cameroon.
Nigerian soldiers fled the area after Baga was overrun. It
was the latest Boko Haram success to cast doubt on the
commitment of some in the military, and 22 officers including a
brigadier general are on trial over alleged sabotage in the war
effort.
"Unfortunately we have a lot of cowards. We have people who
use every excuse in this world not to fight," Sambo Dasuki, the
top security adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, told an
audience at the Chatham House think-tank in London on Thursday.
But, he stressed, "there is no high-level conspiracy within
the army not to end the insurgency."
Dasuki denied the army was under-equipped, as critics have
asserted, calling this an "excuse."
He said of troops from Chad, Niger and Cameroon that were
supposed to be stationed there at the time of the attack: "That
wasn't that much of a multinational task force, it was by name
(only), because they were all supposed to be physically there,"
when in fact most were not.
BOKO HARAM LEADER "STILL IN CHARGE"
Dasuki added there was international pressure to set up a
multinational task force with headquarters in the Chadian
capital N'Djamena, but "Nigerians don't see what the use is" of
the regional force.
Returning to the subject during his talk with journalists
later, Dasuki said however genuine cooperation between the
forces of all four nations was essential to defeat the
insurgency.
Dasuki said the leader of Boko Haram, a mysterious figure
known as Abubakar Shekau whom the Nigerian army have repeatedly
claimed to have killed, remained in control of the insurgent
group.
A man purporting to be Shekau claimed responsibility in a
new video on Tuesday for the attack on Baga.
"We believe he is present at every major operation (of Boko
Haram)," Dasuki said.
Dasuki added Shekau had travelled "all over the world" to
receive training from other Islamist extremist groups. He named
Pakistan and Mali as training grounds for Shekau and other Boko
Haram fighters.
He said he estimated Boko Haram had about 5,000 active
fighters.
