MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Feb 1 Insurgents attacked the outskirts of northeast Nigeria's main city of Maiduguri on Sunday, triggering a gun battle with soldiers that killed at least eight people, witnesses and a security source said.

Islamist group Boko Haram has long coveted the city as the capital of an Islamic state they want to carve out of religiously-mixed Nigeria. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)