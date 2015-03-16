ABUJA, March 16 Nigeria's military said on Monday that it had recaptured Bama, the second biggest city in the northeasterly Borno state, from the Islamist Boko Haram insurgents who have controlled it since September.

"Nigerian troops have this afternoon routed terrorists from Bama in Borno state. Mopping up operation is ongoing," the Defence Headquarters tweeted.

Bama is about 60 km (40 miles) southeast of the state capital Maiduguri. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Tim Cocks and Kevin Liffey)