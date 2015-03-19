MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 19 Islamist militant group Boko Haram attacked the Nigerian border town of Gambaru Wednesday afternoon, killing at least 10 people, two security sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The town located on the Nigerian-Cameroonian border near Lake Chad, had been liberated from militant control by Chadian troops last month. The foreign soldiers, which entered as far as Dikwa in Nigeria's northeast Borno state, pulled back last week into Cameroon. (Reporting By Lanre Ola, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Toby Chopra)