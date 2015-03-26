ABUJA, March 26 Nigeria's government denied
there had been an abduction of hundreds of people in the
northeast town of Damasak after its recapture from Islamist
jihadist group Boko Haram, the national information centre said
on Thursday.
Damasak residents said earlier this week that over 400 women
and children had been rounded up and taken from the town by
fleeing militants.
The town was recently liberated by Chadian and Nigerien
troops pressing an offensive against Boko Haram.
Boko Haram abducted some 200 schoolgirls in April. Attempts
to find them have so far proved fruitless and a vociferous
global #BringBackOurGirls Twitter campaign has engendered strong
criticism of President Goodluck Jonathan.
The Information Centre said in a statement "there is no
fresh abduction in Damasak" in Borno state, the heartland of a
six-year insurgency; but it added it did not have figures for
the number of missing people in the community.
Boko Haram has been trying to carve out an Islamic state in
the country's northeast and managed to take over an area the
size of Belgium by the start of the year.
Nigerian forces and the foreign troops have driven the
militants out of a string of towns in simultaneous offensives
over the past month.
The government said all but three local government areas in
Borno had been cleared of militants. Nigerians head to the polls
on Saturday for general elections.
President Jonathan of the People's Democratic Party, which
has dominated politics since the end of military rule in 1999,
is hoping to be re-elected.
