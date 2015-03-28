GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar cut losses on hope Trump can move past healthcare
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 28 A group of Nigerian Boko Haram militants killed at least 25 people in attack on the remote northeast Nigerian village of Buratai in Borno state on Friday, the governor said on Saturday.
"I received a report that 25 people have been killed at Buratai town and five people injured. My Commissioner of Education participated in the burial of those killed," Kashim Shettima told journalists after voting. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
SYDNEY, March 28 Coastal areas in northeast Australia were battered by high winds and heavy rainfall early on Tuesday as a powerful cyclone that prompted authorities to urge some 30,000 people to evacuate bore down on the country.