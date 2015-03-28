MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 28 A group of Nigerian Boko Haram militants killed at least 25 people in attack on the remote northeast Nigerian village of Buratai in Borno state on Friday, the governor said on Saturday.

"I received a report that 25 people have been killed at Buratai town and five people injured. My Commissioner of Education participated in the burial of those killed," Kashim Shettima told journalists after voting. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Ed Cropley)