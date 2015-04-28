ONITSHA, Nigeria, April 28 An improvised
explosive device detonated at a radio station in the central
Nigerian state of Kogi Monday night killing at least four
people, police said on Tuesday.
It was unclear whether the attack on the local language Ta'o
FM station in Okene town was orchestrated by Nigeria's Boko
Haram militants or the powerful organised robbery and kidnapping
rings that operate in the West African country.
"Three security guards and an engineer working for the
station were killed. We are investigating who could be
responsible and why," Shola Adebayo, the public relations
officer for state police, told Reuters.
Adebayo said police believed Ta'o FM was the target.
While Kogi is a way off from northeastern Nigeria, where
Islamist group Boko Haram has waged a six-year insurgency, the
region has also experienced intermittent attacks by the
militants intent on creating a caliphate in west Africa.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and Isaac Abraak; Writing
by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)