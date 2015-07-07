(Corrects day to Tuesday)

KADUNA, Nigeria, July 7 A bomb on the outskirts of Nigeria's Zaria city in the northern state of Kaduna killed at least 20 people on Tuesday morning, the state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said on his Twitter feed.

Zinari Shehu, a local radio journalist who was at the scene, said the bomb went off at around 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) in the local government secretariat in Gogarawa, an area on the edge of Zaria. (Reporting By Garba Mohammed, Additional reporting by Isaac Abrak in Abuja, Writing by Julia Payne, Editing by Robin Pomeroy)