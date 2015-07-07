(Corrects day to Tuesday)
KADUNA, Nigeria, July 7 A bomb on the outskirts
of Nigeria's Zaria city in the northern state of Kaduna killed
at least 20 people on Tuesday morning, the state governor, Nasir
el-Rufai, said on his Twitter feed.
Zinari Shehu, a local radio journalist who was at the scene,
said the bomb went off at around 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) in the local
government secretariat in Gogarawa, an area on the edge of
Zaria.
