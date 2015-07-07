(Adds detail)
By Garba Muhammed
KADUNA, Nigeria, July 7 A bomb at a local
government building on the outskirts of Zaria in northern
Nigeria killed at least 25 people on Tuesday morning and then
three gunmen opened fire on a crowd of civil servants there,
state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said on his Twitter feed.
Zinari Shehu, a local radio journalist who was at the scene,
said the bomb went off at around 10 a.m. (0900 GMT) in Zaria's
suburb of Gogarawa, where people were gathered to greet a newly
appointed head administrator.
"Three gunmen dressed in black opened fire at the scene
inside the secretariat, that was when I ran out," Ibrahim
Mohammed, a local government worker, told Reuters.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
attack but it had hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko
Haram, which has stepped up attacks over the last ten days.
The last major attack in Kaduna state was in July 2014 when
at least 82 people were killed by suicide bombers. One targeted
President Muhammadu Buhari, who was then an opposition leader.
Last week alone, more than 200 people died in a string of
attacks. On Sunday, at least 44 people were killed in Jos and on
Monday a suicide bomber failed in an attempt to hit a major
mosque in Nigeria's second biggest city of Kano.
Boko Haram has been trying to establish a state adhering to
strict sharia law through an insurgency that began in 2009. It
controlled territory larger than Belgium at the end of 2014.
Nigerian and regional forces have joined together to push
the jihadists out of most of that territory but the militants
have a last stronghold in the Sambisa forest reserve and many
have dispersed throughout the country.
With their progressive loss of territory since the start of
the year, the militants have returned to their guerrilla tactics
of hitting soft targets.
(Additional reporting by Isaac Abrak in Abuja; Writing by Julia
Payne; Editing by Louise Ireland)