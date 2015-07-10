DAMATURU, Nigeria, July 10 Boko Haram militants attacked the northern Nigerian town of Buni Yadi in Yobe state late on Thursday and it was unclear how the fighting had ended, military sources said.

There was no information on any casualties after the attack that started at around 9 p.m. (2000 GMT), the sources said on Friday.

A Reuters correspondent saw a detachment of troops with armoured personel carriers and a fighter jet heading towards Buni Yadi on Friday morning. (Reporting by Joe Hemba; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Louise Ireland)